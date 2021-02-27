This marks the second time Nunge suffered a season-ending knee injury in just over a year. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in the same knee on Nov. 24, 2019.
“Jack has been through so much and we all feel terrible for him,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said in a statement. “He was really playing well and making great strides this year before another unfortunate setback. Jack is beloved and respected by his teammates, and everyone in our program will support Jack during his recovery. We look forward to having him back on the court next season.”
