Iowa: Coach Lisa Bluder had said the pause had cost the team “really good preparation” time for a six-game month that includes two Big Ten games. She was most concerned about details like how the interruption would impact timing on passes and cuts. Iowa got a quick start by feeding Czinano in the paint for a 6-0 lead, but the Hawkeyes could hit nothing reliably outside as Duke kept stretching its lead. Iowa got no closer than 11 points in the fourth quarter.