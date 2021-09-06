“When you are up 38-20 on the road and you give that lead up, many teams do not get out of there with a victory,” Kelly said Monday after a short film review following an early-morning arrival back. “Our guys hung in there. We came up with the big stop when we needed it defensively. They just showed their mettle and grit. As I said last night, I really like this group. We got a lot to do, a lot of work to clean up.”