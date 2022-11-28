No. 9 Kansas gets back in win column, beats Texas Southern

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jalen Wilson hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 points, MJ Rice added 19 and ninth-ranked Kansas bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 87-55 rout of Texas Southern on Monday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Grady Dick had 15 points, Josef Yesufu 14 and KJ Adams 10 for the Jayhawks (7-1), who fell to No. 13 Tennessee in the title game of the Battle 4 Atlantis. They improved to 109-16 after a loss under coach Bill Self, who made his first regular-season appearance in Allen Fieldhouse after missing the first three home games to a school-imposed suspension.

Davon Barnes had 22 points and Zytarious Mortle scored 11 for the Tigers (1-7), whose brutal nonconference schedule has taken them to Texas Tech, Houston and Auburn with a trip to Wichita State still to come.

The game was a rematch of a first-round NCAA Tournament game won by the Jayhawks on their way to the national championship last season.

NO. 11 ARKANSAS 74, TROY 61

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ricky Council scored a season-high 27 points and Arkansas used a 17-0 run late in the second half to hold off Troy.

Council scored 13 of Arkansas’ final 19 points as the Razorbacks outscored Troy 19-3 in the final 6:25. The Trojans missed seven of eight during the stretch while Arkansas (6-1) made seven straight field goals.

Troy (6-2) made nine 3-pointers to maintain a lead for a bulk of the game, but went just 1 for its final 8 from deep. Arkansas countered in the paint, outscoring the Trojans 46-26.

Makhi Mitchell joined Council in double figures with 14 points while grabbing nine rebounds. Anthony Black scored 14 points for Arkansas and had eight rebounds.

