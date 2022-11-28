No. 9 Kansas gets back in win column, beats Texas Southern

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jalen Wilson hit five 3-pointers and scored 22 points, MJ Rice added 19 and ninth-ranked Kansas bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 87-55 rout of Texas Southern on Monday night.
Davon Barnes had 22 points and Zytarious Mortle scored 11 for the Tigers (1-7), whose brutal nonconference schedule has taken them to Texas Tech, Houston and Auburn with a trip to Wichita State still to come.
The game was a rematch of a first-round NCAA Tournament game won by the Jayhawks on their way to the national championship last season.
NO. 11 ARKANSAS 74, TROY 61
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ricky Council scored a season-high 27 points and Arkansas used a 17-0 run late in the second half to hold off Troy.
Council scored 13 of Arkansas’ final 19 points as the Razorbacks outscored Troy 19-3 in the final 6:25. The Trojans missed seven of eight during the stretch while Arkansas (6-1) made seven straight field goals.
Troy (6-2) made nine 3-pointers to maintain a lead for a bulk of the game, but went just 1 for its final 8 from deep. Arkansas countered in the paint, outscoring the Trojans 46-26.
Makhi Mitchell joined Council in double figures with 14 points while grabbing nine rebounds. Anthony Black scored 14 points for Arkansas and had eight rebounds.
