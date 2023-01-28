No. 9 Kansas visits Kentucky after Dick's 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kansas Jayhawks (16-4, 5-3 Big 12) at Kentucky Wildcats (14-6, 5-3 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -2.5; over/under is 140 BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kansas visits the Kentucky Wildcats after Gradey Dick scored 24 points in Kansas’ 75-69 loss to the Baylor Bears. The Wildcats are 11-1 on their home court. Kentucky ranks eighth in the SEC in team defense, allowing 66.4 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Jayhawks are 3-2 on the road. Kansas is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 75.9 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oscar Tshiebwe is averaging 16.6 points, 13.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Dick is shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 14.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Jalen Wilson is averaging 21.4 points and 8.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Kansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

