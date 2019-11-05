Evans took over from there with 15 second-half points, including three 3-pointers. Bionca Dunham added 10 points while Jazmine Jones had 10 assists, eight points and eight boards to help the Cardinals shoot 49% and stay ahead of their in-state rivals.

Sherry Porter had 15 points, Dee Givens 13 in the second half and Whitney Creech 10 for the Hilltoppers, who shot just 33% (19 of 57) from the field but were within 10 early in the fourth.

BIG PICTURE

Western Kentucky: Shooting was a struggle all night for the Hilltoppers. Solid rebounding helped them stay within reach through three quarters before being edged 40-37 in that category, but they couldn’t keep up with the Cardinals in the final 10 minutes.

Louisville: The Cardinals never trailed but didn’t dominate as in past seasons as they unveiled a different lineup. The result was still the same as veterans Evans, Dunham and Jones meshed with “The Two Elizabeths” to spread the ball around and gain the rebounding edge on WKU.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Louisville has two more games this week but got a good start toward staying in the top 10 with a hard-fought non-conference win.

UP NEXT

Western Kentucky visits Mercer on Friday.

Louisville faces another in-state school when it hosts Murray State on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

