COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Taylor Mikesell scored 23 points, Kaila Charles added 19 and No. 9 Maryland used a strong finish to beat Penn State 79-67 on Sunday.

Shakira Austin had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Terrapins (16-2, 5-2 Big Ten), who were coming off a blowout loss at Michigan State.

Mikesell drilled a 3-pointer to make it 64-56 with 6:30 left, and successive baskets by Austin in the lane provided Maryland with a 12-point cushion with three minutes to go.

In the first meeting between the teams in December, the Terrapins outscored Penn State 21-4 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 77-61 victory.

Maryland found itself in a similar situation this time. Although the Terrapins led by 13 points early, they took a tenuous 57-51 advantage into the final 10 minutes.

The fourth quarter, however, was all Maryland.

The Lady Lions (9-9, 2-5) haven’t defeated a Top 10 team since February 2012 and are 0-7 against Maryland since the Terrapins joined the Big Ten before the 2014-15 season.

Teniya Page scored 20 for Penn State, reaching double figures in a 35th consecutive game despite being confined to the bench at the outset for violating team rules.

Page entered with 3:33 left in the first quarter and had nine points by halftime. The senior guard needs 47 points to become the sixth player in the history of the program to reach 2,000.

The Lady Lions missed their first eight field-goal attempts and trailed 21-8 after the first quarter.

Penn State scored 27 in the second quarter for a 35-35 halftime tie.

A free throw by Page gave the Lady Lions a 48-44 lead in the third quarter before Maryland got five points from Brianna Fraser in a 13-3 spurt.

BIG PICTURE

Penn State: The Lady Lions can’t seem to beat Maryland, and they’re 0-3 on the road in the Big Ten. Give credit to coach Coquese Washington, however, for rallying her team back into this one and starting without Page to show that all players must adhere to team policy.

Maryland: This makes two straight games in which the Terrapins were woefully inconsistent. They were fortunate to recover in time to win this one after losing at Michigan State, but a pair of bland outings in a four-day span could bounce Maryland from the Top 10 for the first time this season.

UP NEXT

Penn State: At Wisconsin on Thursday night, a rematch of game earlier this month won by the Lady Lions 71-64.

Maryland: At Ohio State on Thursday night. The Terrapins beat the Buckeyes at home 75-69 on Jan. 5.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.