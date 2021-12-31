Ohio State: This was a rivalry the Buckeyes dominated for decades, compiling a 47-6 advantage through the 2009-10 season, but not as much anymore. Michigan has claimed nine wins in the last 19 games, including two straight. Both teams have entered the game ranked in the Top 25 in four of the last nine meetings, something that hadn’t happened before 2018. Before Friday’s blowout, the previous 11 games had been decided by a total of 71 points and all by single-digit margins.