Florida State backup quarterback McKenzie Milton nearly pulled off an emotional victory on a night the Seminoles honored Bobby Bowden, the coaching great who died at 91 of pancreatic cancer on Aug. 8. The Seminoles wore a back helmet bumper with Bowden’s signature, the coaching staff’s polo shirts had a Bowden patch on a sleeve and the “Bobby” signature and his trademark straw hat were painted on each 25-yard line. Bowden won national titles in 1993 and ’99 during his 34 years at Florida State.