KEY MATCHUP
Notre Dame’s run vs. FSU’s run defense. Kyren Williams is a first-team AP All-American as an all-purpose back following a freshman season in which he ran for 1,125 yards and 13 touchdowns along with 35 receptions for 313 yards and a touchdown. Williams leads a ground attack that also features Chris Tyree (73 rushes, 496 yards, four TDs) and C’Bo Flemister (58 carries, 299 yards, five TDs). The Seminoles brought in a group of three transfer defensive ends to shore up a rush defense that was 97th against the run last fall allowing on average 199 yards per game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Florida State: RB Jashaun Corbin ran 81 times for 401 yards and five touchdowns in 2020, but Corbin wasn’t yet confident as he was recovering from a torn hamstring suffered in Sept. 2019 while he was playing for Texas A&M. Corbin has been more physical and consistent in camp and is clearly the Seminoles’ top tailback.
Notre Dame: S Kyle Hamilton is a preseason AP All-American who has started in 24 games over two years at Notre Dame. In 2020, Hamilton led the Fighting Irish with 63 tackles, including 51 solo. He had a career-best 10 tackles in the ACC championship game loss to Clemson.
FACTS & FIGURES
Florida State QB McKenzie Milton could be making his return to the field following a gruesome 2018 leg injury at UCF. Milton threw for 8,683 yards, 72 touchdowns and 22 interceptions from 2016-18 with the Knights, and he is listed as a co-starter on Florida State’s depth chart along with Jordan Travis … Notre Dame is 33-5 (.868) in the last three seasons. Florida State is 14-20 (.411) in that span. … Coan was 12-6 in his starts with the Badgers, completing 68% of his passes (third all-time at Wisconsin). ... This is Florida State’s first football game played on a Sunday.
