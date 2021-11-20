Texas Tech: The Red Raiders had 31 total yards on 28 offensive plays in the first half. They lost yardage on nine plays, including two of their four completions before halftime. Redshirt freshman quarterback Donovan Smith finished 9-of-28 passing for 83 yards and was sacked three times. A week earlier in his first start, he was 25-of-32 passing for 322 yards and three TDs. After consecutive three-and-out to start the game, one with a completed pass for a 3-yard loss before two sacks, they got the Oklahoma State 37 on the next drive when down only 3-0. But they threw an incompletion instead attempting a field goal that would have been shorter than the 62-yarder Jonathan Garibay mode on the final play a week earlier to beat Iowa State.