“We’ve moved on, and we had that bye week, and now it’s just you ball it up, you throw it away. We know what happened and we don’t want to let it happen again,” said defensive back Verone McKinley III. “So taking that and using it as fuel, the right fuel, you don’t want to use it as a negative but in a positive way and carrying it over. So I’m excited to see how we perform against Cal.”