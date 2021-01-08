GAME OF THE WEEKEND: No. 9 Tennessee (8-1, 2-1 SEC) at Texas A&M (6-3, 1-2). The Volunteers lost for the first time this season in a 71-63 defeat at home to Alabama last Saturday. Tennessee now tries to right itself in a difficult stretch of three games, two on the road, in a six-day span. The run began at home Wednesday with a 79-74 victory over Arkansas. It continues at Texas A&M, which is led by one of the most effective two-way players in the SEC in Emanuel Miller. The 6-foot-7 sophomore leads the Aggies at 17 points and 8.6 rebounds a game. His rebounding total is fourth in the SEC and he’s second in league shooting percentage at 60.9 this season with three double doubles. The Vols, led by Victor Bailey Jr. at 13.5 points a game, are fifth in the SEC in scoring this season at 77.6 points a game. A successful stretch could give them a foothold among the top SEC teams the as the season truly gets going.