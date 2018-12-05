KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rennia Davis had 24 points and nine rebounds and No. 9 Tennessee overcame a 20-point, second-half deficit to stay unbeaten with a 65-55 victory over Stetson on Wednesday night.

Evina Westbrook added 20 points and shot 9 of 9 from the foul line to help the Lady Volunteers (7-0) avoid a stunning upset against an Atlantic Sun school whose only win this season came against NAIA program Webber International.

Tennessee trailed 42-22 before Davis’ 3-pointer capped a 22-0 run to give Lady Vols their first lead with 2:43 left in the third quarter. Tennessee, which entered the night shooting 58.9 percent from the line this season, made 13 straight free throws during that 22-0 spurt.

Stetson (1-7) tied it late in the third quarter and knotted it up again at 46-all on Kendall Lentz’s basket with 6:46 left. Tennessee took the lead for good on Davis’ basket with 7:21 remaining and pulled aw

Sarah Sagerer scored 19 points for Stetson before fouling out. Addi Walters added 17 points, with 13 of them coming in the first quarter.

NO. 10 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 83, HAMPTON 51

RALEIGH, N.C. — Kiara Leslie scored a season-high 24 points for North Carolina State in first game as a Top 10 team since 2014.

Leslie hit a career-best five 3-pointers. Aislinn Konig added 16 points and Grace Hunter had 12 for the Wolfpack (9-0). They shot 49 percent, hit 10 3s and had a 41-28 rebounding advantage.

Laren Vanarsdale scored 15 points, and Ashley Bates had 14 for Hampton (3-3).

NO. 14 MINNESOTA 75, INCARNATE WORD 39

MINNEAPOLIS — Destiny Pitts scored 15 points to help Minnesota improve to 8-0.

Pitts made five 3-pointers, and Annalese Lamke added 13 points. Angelica Wiggins, sister of Minnesota Timberwolves swingman Andrew Wiggins, had 13 points for Incarnate Word (0-9).

NO. 15 SYRACUSE 96, MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 51

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Digna Strautmane had 17 points and Syracuse hit a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi added 14 points and nine rebounds for the Orange (8-2). Amanda Carney had 13 points for the Lady Hawks (2-6).

NO. 16 IOWA 73, IOWA STATE 70

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Tania Davis made a 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds to go and Iowa held off Iowa State, giving the Hawkeyes three straight wins in the series for the first time in over two decades.

Kathleen Doyle scored 22 points in her first game back from a broken hand, and Megan Gustafson had 13 with 16 rebounds for Iowa (6-2), which won 10 in a row from 1982-96.

Bridget Carleton had 21 points, and Alexa Middleton added 20 for Iowa State (6-2).

NO. 20 DEPAUL 76, NORTHWESTERN 60

CHICAGO — Mart’E Grays and reserve Dee Bekelja scored 16 points apiece and DePaul overcame a slow start to beat Northwestern.

Bekelja was 7 of 8 from the field for DePaul (6-3). Jordan Hamilton led Northwestern (5-2) with 20 points, and Lindsey Pulliam added 13.

NO. 22 SOUTH CAROLINA 80, APPALACHIAN STATE 50

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Bianca Cuevas-Moore scored 12 points on four 3-pointers, and Alexis Jennings made all five of her shots for 10 points for South Carolina.

The Gamecocks (5-4) hit six 3-pointers in the first quarter for a 27-15 lead, and made six more 3s by the intermission for a 26-point lead. Lainey Gosnell and Madi Story each scored 11 points for Appalachian State (5-4).

