Kevin McCullar made a 3-pointer with 5:06 left in the first half to start that decisive 24-5 spurt, his shot coming only a minute before he suffered a left ankle injury after stepping on the foot of TCU coach Jamie Dixon. A three-point play by Bryson Williams in the opening minute of the second half put Tech in front.

Williams added 16 points for Texas Tech, which shot 54% (28 of 52) from the field. Davion Warren had 12 points and Adonis Arms 11.

Mike Miles, who missed the previous two games with a wrist injury, had 16 points to lead TCU (16-6, 5-5). Damion Baugh scored 14.

McCullar followed his made 3 with an assist on a fastbreak layup by Shannon, who was fouled and made the free throw. But McCullar was hurt on a missed 3-pointer with 4:06 left when he stepped back and made contact with Dixon, who was standing out of bounds along the TCU bench. McCullar put no weight on his left foot while being helped off the court and never returned.

Miles made a 3-pointer for an early 5-4 lead, and the Frogs were up 35-22 when Baugh made a 3-pointer with 5 1/2 minutes left in the first half.

Right before the break, Shannon had a steal and a breakaway that ended with a powerful one-handed dunk with his left hand. The Red Raiders had a chance to tie or take the lead then, but Miles was fouled on a steal with a half-second remaining and made a free throw for a 40-37 lead.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Horned Frogs had 13 turnovers after halftime, leading to 14 points for Texas Tech. The game total was 20 turnovers leading to 26 points.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders have won 18 in a row at home, including their final three games last season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Red Raiders, who had a 15-point loss at Oklahoma earlier this week, could slide out of the top 10 but will still be ranked for the 10th consecutive week.

UP NEXT

TCU: Hosts Iowa State on Tuesday night.

Texas Tech: At home against 10th-ranked Baylor on Wednesday night.

