The Horned Frogs are 5-4 against conference opponents. TCU scores 69.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.
The Red Raiders and Horned Frogs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Williams is averaging 13.3 points for the Red Raiders. Kevin Obanor is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.
Mike Miles is averaging 13.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Horned Frogs. Damion Baugh is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for TCU.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 70.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.
Horned Frogs: 6-4, averaging 63.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.