No. 9 Texas visits Miles and No. 22 TCU

Texas Longhorns (22-7, 11-5 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (19-10, 8-8 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 TCU hosts the No. 9 Texas Longhorns after Mike Miles scored 24 points in TCU’s 83-82 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Horned Frogs are 12-4 on their home court. TCU leads college basketball with 18.7 fast break points per game.

The Longhorns are 11-5 against Big 12 opponents. Texas is seventh in the Big 12 with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Timmy Allen averaging 4.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damion Baugh is averaging 12.6 points, six assists and 1.8 steals for the Horned Frogs. Miles is averaging 18 points over the past 10 games for TCU.

Marcus Carr is averaging 16.8 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Longhorns. Jabari Rice is averaging 13.1 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

