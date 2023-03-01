No. 9 Texas visits No. 22 TCU after Disu's 24-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Texas Longhorns (22-7, 11-5 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (19-10, 8-8 Big 12) Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: TCU -2.5; over/under is 149.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Texas takes on the No. 22 TCU Horned Frogs after Dylan Disu scored 24 points in Texas’ 81-72 loss to the Baylor Bears.

The Horned Frogs have gone 12-4 at home. TCU ranks third in the Big 12 with 16.6 assists per game led by Damion Baugh averaging 6.0.

The Longhorns are 11-5 in Big 12 play. Texas has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baugh is averaging 12.6 points, six assists and 1.8 steals for the Horned Frogs. Mike Miles is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

Marcus Carr is averaging 16.8 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Longhorns. Jabari Rice is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article