No. 9 Texas visits No. 22 TCU after Disu's 24-point outing

Texas Longhorns (22-7, 11-5 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (19-10, 8-8 Big 12)
The Horned Frogs have gone 12-4 at home. TCU ranks third in the Big 12 with 16.6 assists per game led by Damion Baugh averaging 6.0.
The Longhorns are 11-5 in Big 12 play. Texas has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Baugh is averaging 12.6 points, six assists and 1.8 steals for the Horned Frogs. Mike Miles is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for TCU.
Marcus Carr is averaging 16.8 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Longhorns. Jabari Rice is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Texas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.
Longhorns: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.