No. 9 UCLA hosts Washington after Brooks' 25-point performance

Washington Huskies (13-10, 5-7 Pac-12) at UCLA Bruins (17-4, 8-2 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -17.5; over/under is 136.5 BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces the No. 9 UCLA Bruins after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 25 points in Washington’s 95-72 loss to the Arizona Wildcats. The Bruins have gone 11-0 in home games. UCLA has a 14-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Huskies are 5-7 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington is 6-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyger Campbell is averaging 13.8 points and 4.6 assists for the Bruins. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Keyon Menifield is averaging 9.2 points for the Huskies. Brooks is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 67.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

