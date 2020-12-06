Eboni Walker had 12 points and Jaddan Simmons had 10 for the Sun Devils (4-1, 1-1), who were attempting to start 5-0 for the first time since 2002-03.

Corsaro’s last three made it 61-57 with 1:08 left before Katelyn Levings’ layup closed it 61-59 with 50 seconds left. UCLA committed a shot-clock violation on its next possession before an ASU turnover returned the ball to UCLA with 14 seconds left. Osborne made two free throws with 3.3 seconds remaining.

Onyenwere, a preseason All-American, was bothered by foul trouble and played only 23 minutes, five in the first half after picking up two fouls in the first quarter and a third in one minute in the second quarter. She was averaging 17.5 points and 12.5 rebounds a game.

The Sun Devils did not lead until freshman Simmons’ layup on the first possession of the fourth quarter capped 12-2 run for a 49-47 lead.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The veteran Bruins salvaged a split on one of the most difficult road trips in the Pac-12 by holding off the Sun Devils after losing at No. 7 Arizona 68-65 on Friday. The Bruins should not drop much if at all in the AP Top 25.

Arizona State: the young Sun Devils — they start two freshmen, a sophomore and no seniors — showed poise and toughness while coming back from a 1-point, first-half deficit and as they jell could become a force in a tough league.

UP NEXT

UCLA is scheduled to play host to Cal-Santa Barbara in a non-conference game Tuesday before meeting inter-city rival USC in a Pac-12 game Sunday.

ASU will travel to Arizona for the renewal of their rivalry Thursday. The Sun Devils lost two almost identical games last season, 58-53 and 59-53, after winning four of the previous five in the series.

