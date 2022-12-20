No. 9 UConn coach Auriemma to miss 2nd straight game

The Huskies host Seton Hall on Wednesday. Auriemma said in a statement released Tuesday by UConn that he’ll be away from the team through the weekend.

STORRS, Conn. — No. 9 UConn will be without Geno Auriemma for a second straight game, as the longtime women’s coach is still recovering from a flu-like illness.

“There’s been a lot going on in the last couple weeks, and I think it caught up to me physically,” the 68-year-old said. “I’ve been feeling under the weather for about 10 days now, and my doctor recommended I take a few days off to fully recover.”