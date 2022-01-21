UConn, which won its 166th straight conference game, played stifling defense and dominated Seton Hall (8-8, 3-5) underneath, outrebounding the Pirates 53-25 and outscoring them in the paint 38-8.
Sidney Cooks led the Pirates with 10 points.
The Huskies took their first advantage at 5-2 on a layup and foul shot from Juhasz. The Ohio State transfer had seven first-quarter points and Connecticut led 21-11 after 10 minutes.
Connecticut hit just 6 of 30 shots from behind the arc. But Nika Muhl’s second 3-pointer of the game sent the Huskies into halftime up 37-21, and they doubled up the the Pirates 34-17 after intermission.
Muhl finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
BIG PICTURE
Seton Hall: The Pirates sho 26% (14 of 53) from the floor and had just two second-chance points. ... Andra Espinoza-Hunter, who began her career at UConn before transferring to Mississippi State and then Seton Hall, finished with six points.
UConn: The Huskies have gone 1,037 straight games without back-to-back losses. The last time UConn dropped two in a row was when they closed the 1992-93 season with losses to Providence in the Big East Tournament and Louisville in the NCAA Tournament. ... Senior guard Christyn Williams (14.6 points per game) missed a second game because of COVID-19 protocols. The Huskies are still without reigning national player of the year Paige Bueckers (left knee), top recruit Azzi Fudd (right foot) and forward Aubrey Griffin, who recently underwent season-ending back surgery.
UP NEXT
Seton Hall: At Marquette on Wednesday.
UConn: At St. John’s on Sunday.
