LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dana Evans scored 16 points to guide a short-handed No. 4 Louisville squad to a 70-42 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The Cardinals (19-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) played without senior guard Asia Durr, who was a late scratch for undisclosed reasons. Louisville didn’t need the services of the conference’s second-leading scorer thanks to an 18-2 first quarter run that put the game well out of reach.

The Panthers (9-12, 0-7) made their first shot 51 seconds into the game to take the initial lead. However, Pitt then proceeded to miss its next 16 shots. By the time Kauai Bradley hit a 3-pointer for the Panthers with 3:36 left in the first half, Louisville held a 39-9 lead.

Despite shooting just 40.4 percent in the second half and committing 12 of its 18 turnovers, Louisville’s lead never slipped below 20 after halftime.

Kylee Shook added 12 points for the Cardinals, who had nine players score.

Kyla Nelson’s 12 points led the Panthers, who finished shooting just 28.3 percent. Bradley added 11.



Pittsburgh: It’s been a rough start for coach Lance White’s team, which has lost seven straight. The Panthers have played four ranked teams in that stretch and lost by a combined 145 points. The schedule gets a little easier as four of Pitt’s next five foes are at or under .500 in conference play.

Louisville: The Cardinals continued a dominating stretch of defensive play as they held an opponent to fewer than 50 points for the fifth straight game. Without Durr, Louisville’s offense did not run as smoothly, but the subpar effort was more than enough against the lowest-scoring team in the ACC.

Pittsburgh: The Panthers return home to face Virginia Tech on Thursday night.

Louisville: The Cardinals will veer out of conference for a marquee home game against No. 3 Connecticut on Thursday night.

