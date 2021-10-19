Rolovich, who was hired in January 2020, was fired for cause by the university Monday after blowing through a deadline mandating that state employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. Despite being Washington state’s best-paid employee, he has yet to explain why. Four assistants who similarly refused the jab joined him on the unemployment line. If this was supposed to teach his players a lesson about personal responsibility, it backfired. Rolovich owns every bit of this.