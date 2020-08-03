The forward from Fuveau, France, averaged 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game last season. He announced in April he would test his draft stock, with a final decision also delayed by the pandemic. Monday was the deadline for players to either return to college or remain in the NBA draft now scheduled for Oct. 16.
Pons’ decision to return makes the Vols a favorite in the SEC. Tennessee coach Rick Barnes also added a pair of five-star recruits in guard Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson to a team that went 17-14 last season.
