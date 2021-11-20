West (seven points) was fouled and made one of two free throws before Matt Johnson committed another turnover. West was fouled on the inbounds play and made two more free throws with 19.1 seconds left, then came up with a defensive rebound to seal a tense victory.
Davis had 27 points and Madut Akec had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for the Titans (0-4), who had the Cardinals on their heels throughout the first half before making a steady rally in the second half.
