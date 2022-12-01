Noel leads Wright State against Robert Morris after 23-point performance

Robert Morris Colonials (2-5) at Wright State Raiders (5-2)
The Colonials are 0-2 in road games. Robert Morris is fourth in the Horizon giving up 66.6 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.
The Raiders and Colonials square off Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is shooting 50.5% and averaging 19.3 points for the Raiders. Alex Huibregste is averaging 8.0 points for Wright State.
Enoch Cheeks is averaging 16.8 points, 3.2 assists, two steals and two blocks for the Colonials. Josh Corbin is averaging 13.3 points for Robert Morris.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.