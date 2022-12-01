Noel leads Wright State against Robert Morris after 23-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Robert Morris Colonials (2-5) at Wright State Raiders (5-2) Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wright State -12.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Wright State plays the Robert Morris Colonials after Brandon Noel scored 23 points in Wright State’s 87-65 victory over the Weber State Wildcats. The Raiders are 2-1 in home games. Wright State leads the Horizon with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Noel averaging 5.6.

The Colonials are 0-2 in road games. Robert Morris is fourth in the Horizon giving up 66.6 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Raiders and Colonials square off Thursday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is shooting 50.5% and averaging 19.3 points for the Raiders. Alex Huibregste is averaging 8.0 points for Wright State.

Enoch Cheeks is averaging 16.8 points, 3.2 assists, two steals and two blocks for the Colonials. Josh Corbin is averaging 13.3 points for Robert Morris.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article