The 92 points were a season best for UMass Lowell.
Tyler Bertram scored a career-high 20 points for the Bearcats (1-11, 1-8), who have lost five games in a row. Brenton Mills added 15 points. Bryce Beamer had 13 points.
The teams meet again Sunday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.