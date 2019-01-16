LOWELL, Mass. — Obadiah Noel scored 22 points and led five players in double-figure scoring as UMass Lowell rallied in the second half to beat Albany 84-72 on Wednesday night.

Bryce Daley added 16 points for the River Hawks (10-9, 2-2 America East Conference). Christian Lutete had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Alex Rivera had 12 points and Darius Henderson chipped in 10.

The River Hawks trailed 42-35 at the break but battled back early in the second half, and a Daley jumper gave them a 56-54 edge with 10:23 to play. UMass Lowell surged 14-5 after that to stretch it to 70-59 with 4:46 left. Noel and Rivera each sank a 3-pointer in the final minutes to seal the win.

Cameron Healy scored 19 points and Devonte Campbell added 15 points and eight rebounds for the Great Danes (5-13, 0-3) who have lost three straight.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.