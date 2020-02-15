Lutete answered with a layup on the other end and UMass Lowell pulled away.
Traci Carter finished with 12 points and eight assists for Hartford, Miroslav Stafl scored 11 points.
Each team committed 14 turnovers, but UMass Lowell turned Hartford’s miscues into 23 points, while surrendering just 11 to the Hawks.
UMass Lowell visits Binghamton on Thursday. Hartford is at New Hampshire on Thursday.

