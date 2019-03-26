FORT WORTH, Texas — Kouat Noi had 25 points with six 3-pointers as TCU beat Creighton 71-58 in the NIT quarterfinals on Tuesday night.

TCU advanced to the semifinals at Madison Square Garden in New York for the second time in three seasons.

JD Miller had 15 points for TCU (23-13). Alex Robinson added 12 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin Samuel had four blocks for the hosts.

TCU scored the first 16 points of the second half to build a 46-33 lead until Mitch Ballock ended Creighton’s drought at the 15:56 mark. TCU made eight of its first 11 shots after halftime to take control as Creighton only got as close as eight points the rest of the way.

Ballock had 14 points for the Bluejays (20-15). Ty-Shon Alexander and Christian Bishop each had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.