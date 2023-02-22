Nolan and the Jacksonville Dolphins host conference foe Bellarmine

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bellarmine Knights (13-16, 8-8 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (13-14, 6-10 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jacksonville -5; over/under is 122.5 BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine visits Jacksonville in ASUN action Wednesday. The Dolphins have gone 7-4 at home. Jacksonville has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knights have gone 8-8 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Dolphins and Knights match up Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevion Nolan is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Dolphins. Gyasi Powell is averaging 10.5 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 43.4% over the past 10 games for Jacksonville.

Garrett Tipton is shooting 47.9% and averaging 12.7 points for the Knights. Ben Johnson is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

