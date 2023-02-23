Nolan, Jacksonville Dolphins to host Blanton and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (18-12, 11-6 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (13-15, 6-11 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Kevion Nolan and the Jacksonville Dolphins host Devontae Blanton and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in ASUN action Friday. The Dolphins are 7-5 on their home court. Jacksonville is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Colonels are 11-6 in ASUN play. Eastern Kentucky leads the ASUN with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Cozart averaging 2.9.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, while averaging 13.2 points and 4.3 assists. Gyasi Powell is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Michael Moreno is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 11.8 points and 6.6 rebounds. Blanton is averaging 17 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 63.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

