Nolan leads Jacksonville against UNC Wilmington after 20-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-2) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (7-3)
The Dolphins have gone 2-2 away from home. Jacksonville is 5-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.
TOP PERFORMERS: Trazarien White is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Seahawks. Eric Van Der Heijden is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for UNC Wilmington.
Nolan is averaging 14.3 points and 4.6 assists for the Dolphins. Mike Marsh is averaging 13.2 points for Jacksonville.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.