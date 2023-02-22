Nolley, Cincinnati defeat Temple 88-83 in OT

CINCINNATI — Landers Nolley II scored nine of his 20 points in overtime and Cincinnati beatTemple 88-83 on Wednesday night.
Damian Dunn scored 34 points for the Owls (15-14, 9-7), Hysier Miller scored 13 points and had seven rebounds and six assists and Hicks scored 11 pulled seven rebounds.
NEXT UP
Cincinnati’s next game is Sunday against Memphis on the road, while Temple hosts UCF on Thursday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.