Nolley, DeJulius lead Cincinnati past UCF, 73-71

ORLANDO, Fla. — Landers Nolley II scored 18 points to lead Cincinnati and David Dejulius hit the game-winning layup with one second remaining as the Bearcats knocked off UCF 73-71 on Sunday.

Nolley was 8 of 13 shooting for the Bearcats (18-10, 9-6 American Athletic Conference). Dejulius had 16 points, five rebounds and eight assists. His running one-hander in the lane with less than one second left gave Cincinnati the victory. Ody Oguama finished 7 of 7 from the floor, scoring 15 points.