The Hokies, who never trailed, shot 48% (12 of 25) in the first half in building a 34-24 halftime advantage and then exploded to start the second half. Virginia Tech opened the final 20 minutes with a 16-4 run, pushing a 10-point lead to 50-28 after Nolley’s long jumper from the top of the key with 12:09 remaining.

Nolley also hit two 3-pointers in that span, while Gardner-Webb made just 1 of its first 12 shots to start the second half.

Jaheam Cornwall led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-8) with 14 points. Gardner-Webb shot just 29.1% (16 of 55) in losing its third straight game.

TIP-INS

Gardner-Webb: The Runnin’ Bulldogs were picked to finish second in the Big South’s preseason poll, but they’ll need better play from Jose Perez, a preseason All-Big South first-team choice who was averaging 13.2 points per game. Perez, though, scored just 12 points against the Hokies, making only 4 of 15, and his frustration boiled over midway through the second half when he received a flagrant one foul.

Virginia Tech: Nolley’s 3-point barrage sparked a 3-point resurgence for the Hokies, who nailed 13 after hitting just 11 combined in the previous two games. Their 13 3-pointers tied for their third-most in a game this season. With only three players bigger than 6-foot-6 on the roster, the Hokies have to make 3-pointers to enjoy any success.

UP NEXT

Gardner-Webb: The Bulldogs play at home Thursday against Bob Jones.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies play host to VMI on Saturday.

