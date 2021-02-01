The 96 points were a season best for Memphis to go along with a season-best 20 steals.
Brandon Mahan had 15 points and six rebounds for the Knights (4-8, 2-7). Darius Perry added 13 points. Darin Green Jr. and Dre Fuller Jr. both had 11 points.
