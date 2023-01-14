Nolley leads Cincinnati against SMU after 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cincinnati Bearcats (12-6, 3-2 AAC) at SMU Mustangs (6-11, 1-3 AAC) Dallas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SMU -5; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits the SMU Mustangs after Landers Nolley II scored 20 points in Cincinnati’s 83-55 victory against the East Carolina Pirates. The Mustangs have gone 4-5 in home games. SMU is 3-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bearcats are 3-2 against conference opponents. Cincinnati averages 78.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zhruic Phelps is shooting 40.8% and averaging 17.5 points for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for SMU.

David Dejulius is averaging 14.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Bearcats. Nolley is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

