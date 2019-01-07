NORFOLK, Va. — Derrik Jamerson Jr. scored 21 points with five rebounds, Jordan Butler scored 10 with 10 rebounds and three blocks and Norfolk State beat Florida A&M 72-62 on Monday night.

Armani Branch added 13 points as Norfolk State (7-10, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) finished 24-of-49 (49 percent) shooting and 17 of 22 (77.3) from the foul line.

The Spartans led 37-31 at halftime before extending the margin to 52-39 on a dunk by Butler with 10:44 left. FAMU went on a 13-0 run and tied it at 52-all on Nasir Core’s 3-pointer three minutes later. Butler responded with a pair of foul shots, Jamerson hit a 3 and Norfolk State gradually pulled away.

DJ Jones led the Rattlers (4-13, 1-1) with 14 points, Kamron Reaves and Nasir Core each scored 12 and Justin Ravenel 11. The Rattlers missed nine of 20 free throw attempts.

