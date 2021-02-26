TEAM LEADERS: Devante Carter has averaged 15.8 points and 5.2 rebounds this year for Norfolk State. Joe Bryant Jr. has complemented Carter with 9.7 points per game.
CREATING OFFENSE: Carter has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Norfolk State field goals over the last five games. Carter has accounted for 36 field goals and 28 assists in those games.
DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State went 1-10 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Spartans scored 58.7 points per contest in those 11 games.
