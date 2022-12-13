Norfolk State hosts Bowling Green after Bryant's 24-point game

Bowling Green Falcons (4-5) at Norfolk State Spartans (6-4)
The Falcons have gone 2-3 away from home. Bowling Green is third in the MAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 2.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Spartans. Kris Bankston is averaging 13.0 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 71.4% for Norfolk State.
Leon Ayers III is averaging 15.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Falcons. Samari Curtis is averaging 13.4 points and 3.9 assists for Bowling Green.
