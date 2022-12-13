Norfolk State hosts Bowling Green after Bryant's 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Bowling Green Falcons (4-5) at Norfolk State Spartans (6-4) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts the Bowling Green Falcons after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 24 points in Norfolk State’s 67-53 victory over the William & Mary Tribe. The Spartans have gone 3-0 at home. Norfolk State is fourth in the MEAC scoring 74.7 points while shooting 47.3% from the field.

The Falcons have gone 2-3 away from home. Bowling Green is third in the MAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 2.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Spartans. Kris Bankston is averaging 13.0 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 71.4% for Norfolk State.

Leon Ayers III is averaging 15.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Falcons. Samari Curtis is averaging 13.4 points and 3.9 assists for Bowling Green.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

