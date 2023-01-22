Norfolk State hosts Burke and Morgan State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Norfolk State Spartans (13-6, 3-1 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (10-9, 3-1 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State takes on the Norfolk State Spartans after Isaiah Burke scored 21 points in Morgan State’s 88-56 loss to the Howard Bison. The Bears are 7-0 in home games. Morgan State is fourth in the MEAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.1 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Spartans are 3-1 in MEAC play. Norfolk State is the MEAC leader with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Kris Bankston averaging 4.7.

The Bears and Spartans square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burke is averaging 20.1 points for the Bears. Malik Miller is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Joe Bryant Jr. is averaging 16.8 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Spartans. Bankston is averaging 13.0 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 72.5% over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

