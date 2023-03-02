Williams leads Howard against Norfolk State after 23-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (20-9, 9-4 MEAC) at Howard Bison (18-12, 10-3 MEAC)
The Spartans are 9-4 in conference games. Norfolk State averages 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Hawkins is averaging 13.6 points, six assists and 1.8 steals for the Bison. Shy Odom is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Howard.
Kris Bankston is averaging 14.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Spartans. Joe Bryant Jr. is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.
Spartans: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.