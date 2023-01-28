Norfolk State knocks off South Carolina State 82-68

NORFOLK, Va. — Joe Bryant Jr.’s 23 points helped Norfolk State defeat South Carolina State 82-68 on Saturday night.
Jordan Simpson finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and four assists for the Bulldogs (3-19, 0-6). South Carolina State also got 13 points from Rahsaan Edwards. In addition, Raquan Brown finished with 10 points and two steals. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Bulldogs.
