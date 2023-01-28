Norfolk State knocks off South Carolina State 82-68

Bryant also contributed nine rebounds and three steals for the Spartans (14-7, 4-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Dana Tate was 8 of 14 shooting, including 3 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 21 points. Kris Bankston recorded 11 points and was 5 of 9 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.