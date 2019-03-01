Coppin State (6-23, 6-8) vs. Norfolk State (17-11, 12-1)

Echols Hall, Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over Coppin State. In its last 11 wins against the Eagles, Norfolk State has won by an average of 13 points. Coppin State’s last win in the series came on Feb. 28, 2011, a 76-69 victory.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each team has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Nic Thomas, Steven Whitley, Jordan Butler, Derrik Jamerson Jr. and Alex Long have combined to account for 67 percent of Norfolk State’s scoring this season. For Coppin State, Lamar Morgan, Chad Andrews-Fulton, Cedric Council Jr. and Kent Auslander have combined to account for 47 percent of all Coppin State scoring, including 65 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Dejuan Clayton has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Coppin State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 30 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Norfolk State is 0-6 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 17-5 when it scores at least 66.

STREAK SCORING: Norfolk State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 79.6 points while giving up 67.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State has made 7.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MEAC teams.

