Norfolk State (18-11, 13-1) vs. Delaware State (5-22, 2-12)

Memorial Hall, Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State looks for its sixth straight conference win against Delaware State. Norfolk State’s last MEAC loss came against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 84-76 on Feb. 9. Delaware State lost 76-58 to Morgan State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Norfolk State has relied heavily on its seniors. Nic Thomas, Steven Whitley, Jordan Butler, Derrik Jamerson Jr. and Alex Long have combined to account for 67 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 65 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Whitley has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Norfolk State field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 12 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Spartans are 0-6 when they score 65 points or fewer and 18-5 when they exceed 65 points. The Hornets are 0-17 when they fail to score more than 69 points and 5-5 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: Norfolk State is a perfect 7-0 when the team records at least 12 offensive rebounds. The Spartans are 11-11 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Norfolk State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 40.5 percent, the 28th-best mark in the country. Delaware State has allowed opponents to shoot 45.5 percent from the field through 27 games (ranked 274th).

