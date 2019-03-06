Howard (15-15, 9-6) vs. Norfolk State (19-11, 14-1)

Echols Hall, Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Howard. In its last six wins against the Bison, Norfolk State has won by an average of 9 points. Howard’s last win in the series came on March 2, 2015, a 61-59 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Norfolk State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Nic Thomas, Steven Whitley, Jordan Butler, Derrik Jamerson Jr. and Alex Long have collectively accounted for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 60 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: RJ Cole has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Howard field goals over the last three games. Cole has accounted for 20 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Norfolk State is 0-6 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 19-5 when it scores at least 66.

STREAK STATS: Howard has won its last seven road games, scoring 75.6 points and allowing 66.1 points during those contests. Norfolk State has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 78.6 points while giving up 63.6.

DID YOU KNOW: Norfolk State has made 7.8 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among MEAC teams.

