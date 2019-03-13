South Carolina State (8-25, 6-11) vs. No. 1 seed Norfolk State (19-12, 14-2)

Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State and Norfolk State are prepared to square off in the quarterfinals of the MEAC tourney. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 21, when the Spartans shot 42.6 percent from the field while limiting South Carolina State to just 39.7 percent on the way to the 74-69 victory.

.

NIFTY NIC: Nic Thomas has connected on 39.8 percent of the 186 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also made 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Norfolk State is 0-6 this year when it scores 65 points or fewer and 19-6 when it scores at least 66.

PERFECT WHEN: The Spartans are 7-0 when they hold opposing teams to 60 points or fewer and 12-12 when opponents exceed 60 points. The Bulldogs are 5-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.1 percent or worse, and 3-25 when opponents exceed that percentage.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Norfolk State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 40.5 percent, the 27th-lowest mark in Division I. South Carolina State has allowed opponents to shoot 48.8 percent through 33 games (ranking the Bulldogs 345th).

