Norfolk State plays Bowling Green after Bryant's 24-point outing

Bowling Green Falcons (4-5) at Norfolk State Spartans (6-4)
The Spartans have gone 3-0 in home games. Norfolk State averages 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.
The Falcons are 2-3 on the road. Bowling Green ranks third in the MAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 2.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Spartans. Kris Bankston is averaging 13.0 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 71.4% for Norfolk State.
Samari Curtis is shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 13.4 points and 3.9 assists. Leon Ayers III is averaging 15.9 points and 1.7 steals for Bowling Green.
